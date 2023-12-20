World-first gameplay Video Generator from Ludo AI - in Beta now

Ludo AI example 2

Ludo.ai’s text-to-video generator tool, built for the games industry, releases in Beta phase Game developers can now create gameplay videos in seconds

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World-first gameplay video generator from Ludo.ai - creates videos in seconds from concept to testing

Videos can be generated from text prompts or existing images and video

Ludo.ai has broken the barrier to creating quick gameplay videos for use in the process of game creation. Game developers and creators can now, in seconds, produce short gameplay videos with Ludo's cutting-edge AI technology. Ludo is already recognized across the industry for its innovative game ideation, image generation and research features. It has now extended its platform’s capability by introducing this unique AI text-to video generator tool. Ludo.ai is now firmly established as the go-to platform for any game in pre-production.

Tom Pigott, Founder and CEO at Ludo AI said: “The launch of the Video Generator marks the next step in the evolution of Ludo as a platform. This feature - like every one of our features available right now - is built from the ground-up with one thing in mind; game developers. At Ludo, we understand that game development is becoming an increasingly expensive venture, especially for indie developers. With our Video Generator, we’re streamlining the process of ideation and creation even further - allowing developers to showcase their ideas in a visual medium that gives a more realistic view of how their game could look when in the hands of players.

With boundless visual experimentation and prototyping, I believe that this latest feature makes Ludo the go-to platform for game developers throughout their journey of creating great games and getting games published successfully - it’s like Adobe for game development and just as accessible.”

The Video Generator from Ludo.ai, is in its first stages of beta testing but it already promises to be more than a feature; it's a dynamic tool that inspires creators by bringing their gaming visions to life in a visually striking and engaging manner.

Ludo’s Video Generator allows users to easily create video content from simple text prompts. Within minutes, developers can witness their creations come alive, gaining invaluable insights into scenes, narratives, and gameplay dynamics. This accelerated visualization not only enhances productivity but also alleviates stress points developers often face by lessening the risk of lost development hours in experimentation and prototyping. Ultimately, Ludo’s Video Generator stands as a game-changer, empowering developers throughout the creative processes to seamlessly translate their visions into reality, heralding a new era of efficiency and creativity for game developers across the globe.

Another feature in Beta is that, in addition to ‘text to video’ creation, developers can use their own pre-created video footage of their current prototypes and run this through the Video Generator in order to experiment with new features and elements. This brings a whole new process of analysing and potentially implementing changes from what AI can create based on their own video content.

Ludo’s overall goal is to empower developers by giving them the tools needed to unleash their creativity, and with this feature Ludo is further cementing itself as the go-to platform in the space.

To try Ludo today, visit https://ludo.ai