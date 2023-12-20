Holiday Security Reminders

The U.S. Embassy wishes to remind U.S. citizens in Egypt of existing security guidance as they prepare to undertake holiday travel or attend end of year events. U.S. citizens are urged to remain alert to local security developments and be vigilant at all times throughout the country.

The Department of State’s current Travel Advisory for Egypt advises U.S. citizens to reconsider travel due to the potential for terrorist attacks. The Egyptian government has addressed security concerns and visibly augmented its security presence at tourist locations, but the threat of terrorism remains.

As a matter of general practice, U.S. citizens should avoid areas where large gatherings may occur. Even demonstrations or events intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and possibly escalate into violence. U.S. citizens in Egypt are urged to monitor local news reports and plan their activities accordingly.

Actions to Take:

Maintain situational awareness and personal security vigilance.

Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests.

Keep a low profile.

For the latest security information, U.S. citizens traveling abroad should regularly monitor the Department of State’s website travel.state.gov where country specific information as well as travel warnings and alerts can be found.

U.S. citizens are advised to maintain valid travel documents and enroll with the Department of State or U.S. Embassy Cairo through the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program or STEP. If you enroll, we can keep you up to date with important safety and security announcements and can also help your family and friends get in touch with you in an emergency.

For Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Cairo

5 Tawfik Diab St.

Garden City, Cairo, EGYPT

+20-2-2797-3300

consularcairoacs@state.gov

eg.usembassy.gov

State Department – Consular Affairs

888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

Egypt Country Information

Enroll in Safe Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates

