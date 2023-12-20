JAECOO Premium Automotive Brand to Launch in the UK in Summer 2024

JAECOO J7 JAECOO J7 2

First JAECOO model to launch will be the J7, an enormously capable SUV with contemporary urban sophistication

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JAECOO, the global premium automotive brand, is set to transform the UK's luxury SUV market with the introduction of the JAECOO J7, in summer 2024. The J7 epitomizes the brand's commitment to combining robust off-road capabilities with contemporary urban sophistication.

The J7 takes a design-led approach, with advanced engineering at its foundation. It embodies JAECOO's philosophy of "From Classic, Beyond Classic" – designed to offer a seamless blend of traditional off-road performance and advanced, intelligent technology. This unique combination ensures a driving experience that is both capable in all terrains as well as refined, catering to the needs of the adventurous and the urban alike.

At the heart of the J7's appeal is JAECOO's innovative ARDIS (all-terrain driving intelligence system) and third-generation hybrid PHEV technology. These features underscore the brand's dedication to deploying innovative technologies in the pursuit of true luxury experiences.

The launch of the J7 in the UK will come shortly after the launch of sister brand, OMODA and its OMODA 5 crossover. With both brands, the offering caters to a broad spectrum of consumers, offering more premium and luxurious options as well as more mainstream vehicles, always with design and technology at their heart.

In terms of safety, all JAECOO models are built to global five-star safety standards. With innovative energy-absorbing cage-like body designs, extensive use of high-strength steel, and a range of enhancements including leading ADAS, JAECOO has established a comprehensive safety protection system for its products. This is a significant reason why the J7 has received widespread praise from global media and users.

Additionally, the J7 is equipped with the industry-leading 8155 chip, along with rare features for traditional off-road models such as a super-large sky-screen, a new HUD head-up display, 540° panoramic imaging, and other multi-dimensional intelligent cockpit technologies. These cater to users' urgent demands for technological intelligence, bringing to life the "Beyond Classic" essence of the JAECOO brand.

About JAECOO As a brand-new off-road brand, the name JAECOO is inspired by a fusion of the German word "Jäger" and the English word "Cool." This melding captures both off-road and urbanism while exuding a refined style and quality that imparts a mission of brave exploration and unwavering perseverance. With more than a decade of joint venture experience, the group adheres to the brand philosophy of "From Classic, Beyond Classic." JAECOO is tirelessly dedicated to innovation and breakthroughs, leading the new urban off-road trend with exceptional four-wheel-drive performance, remarkable safety features, and forward-thinking intelligent technologies. Inheriting the genes of meticulous luxury, it blends the wisdom and craftsmanship of master design teams from the UK, Germany, and other countries, setting a new standard for urban off-road SUVs. In the future, JAECOO will actively promote the concept of sustainable development, combining all-road capabilities with new energy solutions, creating a more efficient and environmentally friendly off-road performance to provide a more comfortable and greener travel experience for the urban elite.

