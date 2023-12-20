Terabank Received an Award from the Global Banking & Finance Review

Terabank is an award winner of the prestigious British publication Global Banking & Finance Review. The bank received the award in the category of the fastest growing SME bank of the country (Fastest Growing SME Bank Georgia 2023).

Supporting small and medium businesses is Terabank’s strategic direction. In this regard, the bank not only creates products and services focused on individual needs and challenges, but also constantly takes care of providing small and medium business clients with information about new opportunities, innovations and technologies, implementing initiatives supporting the expansion and development of their business activities within the framework of corporate social responsibility.

“The Global Banking & Finance Review‘s award is certainly gratifying, however, the category in which the publication selected Terabank is particularly noteworthy. This means that the support we provide to small and medium-sized businesses is valued globally,” said a Terabank spokesperson.

The Global Banking & Finance Review is a prestigious British publication that has been covering global financial trends and events since 2010. The media outlet focuses on topics such as banking, brokerage services, corporate governance, capital management, taxes, corporate social responsibility, etc.

The publication established the Global Banking & Finance Awards in 2011. The award is presented in various categories and serves to recognize tangible and progressive changes, innovations, achievements and strategies in the global financial community. The purpose of its establishment is to recognize the contribution of companies, their experience and knowledge.