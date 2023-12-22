Advanced Wound Care Market is projected to surpass US$4.27 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.52%
The advanced wound care market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% from US$3.133 billion in 2021 to US$4.27 billion in 2028.
The advanced wound care market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% from US$3.133 billion in 2021 to US$4.27 billion in 2028.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the advanced wound care market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$4.27 billion by 2028.
Diabetes' rising prevalence is a key factor in the advanced wound market's expansion. The growing number of diabetic patients increased the usage of advanced wound care products, which aid in retaining moisture, wound healing, and necrotic tissue absorption. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation, diabetes affects 592 million people by 2035. Additionally, according to the World Health Organization, diabetes directly causes 1.5 million deaths each year.
Advanced wound care comprises a variety of procedures and therapies used to aid in the healing of chronic or non-healing wounds that have failed to heal after receiving standard wound care treatments. Advanced wound care procedures are used in numerous departments such as surgical wounds, severe burns, and chronic wound care.
Multiple product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby fuelling the advanced wound care market's growth. For instance, in October 2023, DuPont introduced the new DuPont Liveo MG 7-9960 Soft Skin Adhesive. The silicone soft skin adhesive (SSA) with higher adhesion and lower cyclic is intended for advanced wound care dressings and complying medical devices to the skin for long wear duration and soft removal. Moreover, in January 2023, Convatec announced the launch of ConvaFoam, a family of advanced foam dressings designed to meet the needs of healthcare providers and their patients. ConvaFoam can be used on a wide range of wound types at any stage of the wound journey, resulting in a simple dressing choice for wound care and skin protection.
The advanced wound care market, based on product type is segmented into two main categories namely dressings and wound therapy devices. Dressing is a major option to heal wounds and accounts for a major share of the advanced wound care market.
The advanced wound care market, based on wound type is segmented into six main categories namely diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, surgical wounds, burns, and others. Diabetic ulcers are a common complication of diabetes and account for a major share of the advanced wound care market.
The advanced wound care market, based on end-user is segmented into five main categories namely hospitals and clinics, home care settings, long-term care centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Advanced wound care is given mainly in hospitals and clinics for treating chronic wounds thereby accounting for a major share of the advanced wound care market.
North America is expected to contribute to a significant portion of the advanced wound care market due to the increasing chronic wounds prevalence. For instance, according to the National Institutes of Health, in the United States, chronic wounds are estimated to affect 2% of the total population. Additionally, the growing diabetes prevalence is also anticipated to propel the regional market growth as it will increase the cases of diabetes ulcers. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, diabetes impacted 38.4 million people of all ages in 2021, accounting for 11.6% of the US population.
The research includes coverage of Smith & Nephew Plc, Acelity L.P. Inc. (Now Part Of 3m Company), Mölnlycke Health Care Ab (Now Part Of Investor Ab), ConvaTec Group Plc, Coloplast A/S, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, 3m Company, Paul Hartmann Ag, and Medtronic Plc are significant market player in the advanced wound care market.
The market analytics report segments the advanced wound care market using the following criteria:
• By Product Type
o Dressings
• Foam Dressings
• Hydrocolloid Dressings
• Alginate Dressings
• Film Dressings
• Hydrogel Dressings
• Collagen Dressings
• Others
o Wound Therapy Devices
• Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (Npwt) Devices
• Oxygen And Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment
• Electrical Stimulation Devices
• Ultrasound Therapy Devices
• Others
• By Wound Type
o Diabetic Ulcers
o Pressure Ulcers
o Venous Ulcers
o Surgical Wounds
o Burns
o Others
• By End-User
o Hospitals And Clinics
o Home Care Settings
o Long-Term Care Centers
o Ambulatory Surgical Centers
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Smith & Nephew Plc
• Acelity L.P. Inc. (Now Part Of 3m Company)
• Mölnlycke Health Care Ab (Now Part Of Investor Ab)
• Convatec Group Plc
• Coloplast A/S
• Integra Lifesciences Corporation
• B. Braun Melsungen Ag
• 3m Company
• Paul Hartmann Ag
• Medtronic Plc
