GOMBLE Announces Exciting Airdrop Season 1, ‘HEAT THE BALLOON’

SINGAPORE, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- December 19, 2023 – GOMBLE, the emerging leader in blockchain gaming, announces an exclusive Airdrop Event after securing seed round investments from top blockchain investors including Binance Labs, Spartan, Shima Capital, Animoca Brands, and Altos Ventures.

The Airdrop Season 1 event will run from December 19, 2023 to January 31, 2024, offering users the opportunity to earn Mystery Marbles by completing quests on GOMBLE's Airdrop website (https://airdrop.gomble.io). These Mystery Marbles are expected to hold future value in the blockchain space.

GOMBLE, a prominent studio with a 111% commitment to cryptocurrency subsidiaries, specializes in casual games. With a rich history of serving over 100 million users through approximately 150 games over seven years, GOMBLE aims to maximize core enjoyment and introduce over 2 billion global casual gamers to the Web3 market. The studio has already launched Rumby Party and Merge Lion games, with plans to release more than 10 additional casual games by 2024.

