Submit Release
News Search

There were 243 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,133 in the last 365 days.

GOMBLE Highlights the Future of the Global Gaming Industry at Binance Blockchain Week

ISTANBUL, TURKIYE, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Chang, Co-founder and CBO of GOMBLE, sat together with Animoca Brands' Co-founder Yat Siu, Xterio's COO Jeremy Horn to discuss the future of the web3 gaming industry under the theme 'Leveling up: Gaming in the Web3 Universe' at a panel discussion At Binance Blockchain Week.

Yat Siu from Animoca Brands highlighted the importance of community by commenting "Web3 games are interconnected on-chain, and not only the users who play the game but also those who buy tokens and join Discord can be considered as users of the project. They come together, form communities, and shape a culture.” Chris, GOMBLE's CBO, shared the essence of the game by addressing "Entertaining the user is the most important aspect. Because games are enjoyable, user-engaging games, where users voluntarily participate in marketing, will thrive in the future market. GOMBLE dreams of such a dimensionally elevated gaming world.”

GOMBLE is currently focusing on game development and building a close relationship with Binance Labs after receiving seed-funding from. Recent global launch of the open beta version of the party game 'Rumby Party' made a significant milestone following the additional games in the pipeline.

Global leading web3 venture capital firms such as Binance Labs, Animoca Brands, Spartan, Shima Capital, Polygon Ventures, Aptos, Altos Ventures, Crit Ventures, Planetarium, Presto, Verse2 have also invested in GOMBLE.

GOMBLE GAMES PTE. LTD.
GOMBLE
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other

You just read:

GOMBLE Highlights the Future of the Global Gaming Industry at Binance Blockchain Week

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more