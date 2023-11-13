GOMBLE Highlights the Future of the Global Gaming Industry at Binance Blockchain Week
EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Chang, Co-founder and CBO of GOMBLE, sat together with Animoca Brands' Co-founder Yat Siu, Xterio's COO Jeremy Horn to discuss the future of the web3 gaming industry under the theme 'Leveling up: Gaming in the Web3 Universe' at a panel discussion At Binance Blockchain Week.
Yat Siu from Animoca Brands highlighted the importance of community by commenting "Web3 games are interconnected on-chain, and not only the users who play the game but also those who buy tokens and join Discord can be considered as users of the project. They come together, form communities, and shape a culture.” Chris, GOMBLE's CBO, shared the essence of the game by addressing "Entertaining the user is the most important aspect. Because games are enjoyable, user-engaging games, where users voluntarily participate in marketing, will thrive in the future market. GOMBLE dreams of such a dimensionally elevated gaming world.”
GOMBLE is currently focusing on game development and building a close relationship with Binance Labs after receiving seed-funding from. Recent global launch of the open beta version of the party game 'Rumby Party' made a significant milestone following the additional games in the pipeline.
Global leading web3 venture capital firms such as Binance Labs, Animoca Brands, Spartan, Shima Capital, Polygon Ventures, Aptos, Altos Ventures, Crit Ventures, Planetarium, Presto, Verse2 have also invested in GOMBLE.
