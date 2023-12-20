Attorney General Jackley Announces Reward In Search For Rachel Cyriacks

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced a reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone who provides crucial information that leads to the successful arrest and conviction of those involved in the disappearance of Rachel Cyriacks.

“There are people who know what happened to Rachel 10 years ago,” said Attorney General Jackley. “It is time to bring Rachel home and we are providing this reward as a further incentive to convince those who know to finally step forward.”

Cyriacks was last known to be traveling Nov. 13, 2013 to Huron from Woonsocket. She has not been seen since then. Her disappearance is believed to have been involuntary.

“In the last month, DCI agents have conducted several interviews with potential witnesses, and searches have been conducted at locations throughout South Dakota,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Those efforts will continue.”

Money for the reward is coming from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Equitable Sharing Program which provides funds for such rewards. The reward will be granted upon the successful arrest and conviction of those people involved in Cyriacks’ disappearance.

People with information on her disappearance can contact the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation at 605-773-3331.

