Young Realtist Division & Memphis Urban League Launch A New Initiative to Equip Black Leaders

There's a new program in Memphis for young adults who want to be leaders and create positive change in the Bluff City.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Young Realtist Division (YRD), in partnership with the Memphis Urban League (MUL), is proud to announce the debut of the Realtist® Institute of Leadership. The Realtist® Institute of Leadership is a transformative 12-week intensive training, crafted to empower emerging Black leaders. It contains comprehensive research, practical tools, and multifaceted assessments that focus on culturally relevant leadership, empowerment, self-efficacy, and how to drive organizational and societal impact. Applications to participate are being accepted now – January 15th. There is a cost associated with the program, but scholarships are available to qualifying applicants.

The Realtist® Institute of Leadership program will run February – April 2024, and is open to young emerging leaders in any industry. Individuals who possess a passion for leadership and community impact are encouraged to apply.

“Through this series of workshops, we hope to build a legacy of transformation and equity in leadership. This is a unique convergence of practical knowledge and theoretical exploration designed to answer the profound questions of ‘why’ and ‘how’ in leadership, specifically tailored for Black professionals,” said YRD National President Rasheedah Jones.

Participants will engage in two-hour weekly virtual sessions, augmented by significant pre-work and self-study, allowing them to delve deeply into the nuances of leadership. The program also features a host of renowned and knowledgeable course facilitators and guest speakers, who will contribute their expertise and insights to elevate and cultivate Black leaders, addressing the unique challenges and successes they face through a blend of shared narratives, lived experiences, and academic analysis.

Wayne Gillard, head of workforce and economic development for Memphis Urban League, is pleased that Mayor-Elect Paul Young has agreed to address their inaugural class. “Having Mayor Young as our keynote speaker underscores the importance and impact of this program in our community. Like Mayor Young, those who join The Realtist® Institute of Leadership have a strong desire to have a positive impact on the community,” said Gillard.

The Realtist® Institute of Leadership is more than a training ground. It’s a catalyst for change, promoting innovation, excellence, and the realization of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) principles in every organizational stratum. For more information about the program and application process, contact Rasheedah M. Jones at rasheedahmjones@gmail.com or 901.335.5098.

About Young Realtist Division

Young Realtist Division (YRD), established in 1997, is an affiliate organization of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, Inc. created with the purpose of building capacity in the real estate industry, bring awareness to the history and mission of NAREB, and provide career exposure for youth and young professionals. YRD’s mission is Redefining the Real Estate Culture for Tomorrow’s Leaders. The Young Realtist Division is dedicated to fostering the professional growth and development of young minority professionals in the real estate industry and is committed to building black wealth through home ownership.

About Memphis Urban League

The Memphis Urban League, an affiliate of the National Urban League, aims to assist African Americans, the underserved, and the economically disadvantaged to expand economic opportunities and secure equality, power, and civil rights.