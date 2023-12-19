Brisbane Unprepared for the Heat: First Aid Training Provider Warns

Brisbane is experiencing a heatwave and is experts warn of the health dangers.

Brisbane's intense heatwave raises health risks; My First Aid Course stresses the need for awareness and training in heat-related emergencies.

Many Queenslanders may not recognise the symptoms of heat exhaustion and respond promptly and decisively enough to prevent things from getting worse.” — Ben Cleaver, My First Aid Course

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Brisbane grapples with an intense heatwave, My First Aid Course, a prominent provider of first aid and CPR training, is raising awareness about the heightened dangers of heat-related illnesses in the ‘Sunshine State’, and the importance of knowing how to recognise and respond effectively.

Ben Cleaver, General Manager of My First Aid Course, is keen to stress the severity of the current weather conditions. "With the extreme temperatures we're experiencing, the incidence of heat-related illnesses is rising sharply. It's vital for our community to recognise the symptoms and know the correct response," he says.

Recent studies have highlighted a worrying trend in Queensland, with heatwaves being linked to a 5% increase in all-cause mortality on heatwave days compared to non-heatwave days. This rise is especially notable in urban areas, among the elderly, and in lower socioeconomic areas.​​

Last week, Queensland Health issued a warning about the serious health risks posed by prolonged high temperatures. The department emphasises that everyone, particularly infants, the elderly, and those with pre-existing medical conditions, is at risk during such extreme weather events, and advises the public to stay hydrated, seek cool environments, and limit strenuous activities during peak heat​​.

The warning also highlighted that consuming alcohol can increase the risk of heat-related issues and should not be considered a means of maintaining hydration.

Cleaver echoed the department's sentiments, while also stressing the importance of public knowledge and preparedness around heat related illnesses.

“Many Queenslanders may not recognise the symptoms of heat exhaustion and respond promptly and decisively enough to prevent things from getting worse.”

“Heat exhaustion can manifest through symptoms like heavy sweating, weakness, clammy skin, a fast or weak pulse, and even fainting,” Cleaver explained. “Heat stroke, on the other hand, is more severe and can present with high body temperatures, hot, red, dry, or moist skin, rapid and strong pulse, and possible unconsciousness. These conditions can escalate quickly, making it imperative to know how to respond effectively.”

To combat these risks, My First Aid Course offers comprehensive training. Their standard first aid courses cover essential topics related to heat-related conditions. For those venturing into more challenging environments, the provider also offers a specialised Remote First Aid course. Conducted multiple times weekly across Brisbane, these courses are designed to equip individuals with the necessary skills to effectively handle heat-related emergencies in both urban and remote settings.

"Our aim is to empower people with the confidence to act quickly and effectively in critical situations, provide the community with the knowledge and skills needed to safely navigate and respond to heat-related emergencies, whether in the city or in remote areas,” says Cleaver. “It’s about.”

For more information on the range of courses available and how to enrol, interested individuals are encouraged to visit My First Aid Course’s website.

Looking for a first aid course near you in Brisbane? A quality first aid course that's easy, convenient and affordable? Welcome to My First Aid Course.