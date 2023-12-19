Submit Release
18th industry stakeholder platform - operation of European Union (EU) pharmacovigilance, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 22 November 2023, 13:00 (CET) to 22 November 2023, 16:30 (CET)

This virtual meeting aimed to inform, get feedback and foster dialogue between industry and the EU regulators.

Topics included:

  • artificial intelligence in pharmacovigilance; 
  • update on good pharmacovigilance practice; 
  • risk management plans, including EMA transparency measures and guideline on specific adverse reaction follow-up questionnaires; 
  • updates on PASS with the catalogues to replace the current ENCePP resources database, and the EU PAS register
  • EudraVigilance update.

