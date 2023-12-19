Submit Release
Mikhail Mishustin meets with Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang

RUSSIA, December 19 - The meeting took place during Mikhail Mishustin’s working visit to the PRC.

19 December 2023

19 December 2023

19 December 2023

19 December 2023

19 December 2023

Excerpts from the transcript:

Mikhail Mishustin: I am sincerely delighted to visit friendly China and to chair the 28th regular meeting of the heads of government.

I would like to thank you and all of our Chinese comrades for the warm reception.

First of all, I would like to convey to you greetings from President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

Mr Li Qiang, before we start discussing our agenda, I would like to offer my deep condolences in connection with fatalities caused by the destructive earthquake in the Gansu and Qinghai provinces. I ask you to convey words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the deceased and to wish a speedy recovery to the wounded and those otherwise affected by the disaster. As per a decision by the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, we are ready to involve the Russian Ministry for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief in post-quake clean-up operations, if our Chinese friends so desire.

Going back to the subject matter of our meeting, current Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction have reached an all-time high throughout our centuries-old history, and they continue to develop dynamically. The mechanism of regular meetings between heads of government plays a significant role in this respect, and this mechanism facilitates the systematic work of our five intergovernmental commissions at the deputy prime minister level.

Our governments accomplish strategic objectives, set by the President of Russia Vladimir Putin and PRC President Xi Jinping. The most important task is to elevate our trade and economic cooperation and investment cooperation to an even higher level, and to ensure a new quality of bilateral trade volume by diversifying its structure.

We continue to expand the share of national currencies in our mutual transactions and settlements. In 2020, this indicator totalled about 20 percent, but now we have basically stopped using the currencies of third countries in our transactions and settlements throughout 2023.

We are strengthening our business contacts. In May 2023, Shanghai hosted the Russian-Chinese Business Forum that involved over 1,500 businesspeople. The Russian-Chinese EXPO, held during the International Industrial Trade Fair INNOPROM in Yekaterinburg this past July, continued to promote cooperation.

We are also creating easier conditions for commercial companies in the Russian and Chinese markets.

We have a big agenda, and I suggest we start discussing it.

