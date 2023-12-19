Dmitry Chernyshenko: Russia is participating in over 100 educational programmes launched in China

RUSSIA, December 19 - Dmitry Chernyshenko at a meeting with Russian students and students of the Department of Russian Language at Peking University 19 December 2023 Dmitry Chernyshenko meeting with the Peking University President Gong Qihuang 19 December 2023 Russian Order of Friendship awarding ceremony 19 December 2023 Ceremony to present the Russian Order of Friendship to comrade Ning Qi, Vice President of Peking University, Secretary General of the Association of Chinese Teachers of Russian Language and Literature. The prestigious order was awarded for his contribution to popularising the Russian language and promoting Russian culture in China 19 December 2023 Dmitry Chernyshenko visiting a laboratory of Peking University 19 December 2023 Dmitry Chernyshenko visiting a laboratory of Peking University 19 December 2023 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Dmitry Chernyshenko at a meeting with Russian students and students of the Department of Russian Language at Peking University

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko visited Peking University. The visit took place as part of the programme of the 27th meeting of the Russian-Chinese Commission to prepare regular meetings of heads of government.

Deputy Prime Minister met with the President of the university Gong Qihuang, visited scientific laboratories and talked to students. As a gift to the university, he presented a large universal dictionary of the Russian language and a gift edition of Pushkin's fairy tales.

”President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping have noted that the relations between our countries are strategic in nature. This also applies to science and education. We have managed to maintain momentum, including thanks to the successfully held Years of Russian-Chinese Scientific, Technical and Innovation Cooperation. The Russian Government will continue to make every effort to develop fruitful cooperation between our countries in education and science,“ said Dmitry Chernyshenko.

More than 44,000 Chinese students study in Russia today, and cooperation between Peking University and Russian universities, in particular with Lomonosov Moscow State University, is making headway. More than 100 educational programmes with Russian participation and 27 joint educational organisations affiliated with Chinese universities have been opened.

”We systematically support implementation of joint fundamental research on the basis of mega-science facilities, as well as flagship joint projects in high-demand areas. We attach importance to the establishment of modern laboratories and advanced research centers to strengthen the technological sovereignty of Russia and China. We invite employees from your university to Russian research institutes to exchange experience,“ said the Deputy Prime Minister.

Dmitry Chernyshenko noted that there is a great interest in learning Chinese in Russia. At the same time, more than 80,000 schoolchildren and students are studying Russian in China.

The visit included a ceremony to present the Russian Order of Friendship to Comrade Ning Qi, Vice President of Peking University and Secretary General of the Association of Chinese Teachers of Russian Language and Literature. The prestigious order was awarded for his contribution to popularising the Russian language and promoting Russian culture in China.

”The forging of neighbourly ties between peoples cannot happen in isolation from the study of national languages. The Association of Chinese Teachers of Russian Language and Literature plays an important role in popularising the Russian language in China. It has already trained more than one generation of specialists with command of the Russian language,“ the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Dmitry Chernyshenko at a meeting with Russian students and students of the Russian language department of Peking University answered students' questions. In particular, he spoke about educational and cultural exchanges between China and Russia, the phygital movement, and strategic directions of cooperation between the two countries. The important issue of post-graduation job prospects was also discussed.

Peking University is one of the leading universities in China, which holds top spots in national rankings of universities and places in the top 10 of international education rankings.