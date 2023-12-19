Bats, Burgers, and Big Hearts: Kids Pitch Philanthropic Partnership

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers Joins the Home2First Foundation Team to Raise Funds for Disadvantaged Youth

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, a popular chain of casual dining restaurants, is partnering with the Home2First Foundation (H2F) in a community fundraising campaign to support underprivileged kids. The 2023 Holiday Giving Drive, active throughout the month of December, is powered by Our Mayberry, a leading community reinvestment platform, for fast and transparent donations that will be accepted online and in Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers restaurants.

Donations are accepted through the Our Mayberry platform, with Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers encouraging contributions both online and in their restaurants. Each $5 donation earns an entry into the end-of-December prize draw, including a grand prize of cheeseburgers for a year! In addition, now through the end of the month Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers will match all donations up to $5,000.

The Home2First Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by teenagers Landon and Ryan Penney, provides essential baseball equipment and other support to underprivileged children in poverty-stricken regions. Their mission is to enable kids to build confidence, teamwork, and community through the great game of baseball, with the broader goal of fostering a positive and confident mindset for success both on the field and in life.

Funds raised in the 2023 Holiday Giving Drive will be used to support multiple Home2First Foundation initiatives at home and abroad:

• Establishing an English as a Second Language (ESL) program for children living in extreme poverty in both small rural communities and baseball academies throughout the Dominican Republic.

• Bolstering our local AZ efforts in contributing even more baseball equipment to local AZ-based middle schools, little leagues, and youth club teams

• Building out our baseball equipment and MLB team (Dbacks) strategic partnerships

• Increasing our merit "scholarship" programs for deserving AZ-based student-athletes that reward outstanding achievements in both the classroom and baseball diamond.

“On behalf of the Home2First Foundation, we are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers in supporting our organization’s mission,” said Landon Penney, Co-Founder of Home2First, Inc. “This partnership will make a significant difference in the lives of underprivileged kids locally and in the Dominican Republic. Our Mayberry makes the whole process easy for restaurant customers to make donations and is hassle-free for us.”

“I am really excited to see our technology being accessible by causes like Home2First,” said Shawn Tacey, Tucson-based CEO of Our Mayberry. “A great idea by thoughtful kids and a partnership and an incredible commitment by Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers demonstrates why we built our platform, which is to build technology that proficiently creates collaborations that can immediately begin to change lives.”

Tracy Frazier, Chief Operations Officer, Square One Concepts, the umbrella company of Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, said, “we're not just about great food; we're about making a meaningful impact in our community. We look for ways to do good that resonates with our guests. We are also big baseball fans. When Home2First shared their mission, we were all over this and pleased to leverage the Our Mayberry platform to engage our customers in this philanthropic effort in December. This happens through our Cold Beers Cares initiative, and especially during the holidays, this was perfect timing. We’re pleased to support the Home2First Foundation.”

About Our Mayberry

Seattle-based Our Mayberry leverages cutting-edge technology to drive positive change. Our innovative cloud platform unites businesses, consumers, and nonprofits around shared social impact goals. Features like customizable fundraising tools and online impact shopping marketplaces help communities advocate, fundraise, and shop with purpose. By facilitating connections and collaboration, we are transforming how people give back. Leading organizations, including clubs and districts of Rotary International, utilize the Our Mayberry platform to raise money for various causes. Join us in leveraging technology's potential to revitalize communities, support critical needs, and create lasting impact. Learn more at www.ourmayberry.com.

About Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers is the fastest growing brand of Square One Concepts, with 16 Arizona locations. The ‘Neighborhood Burger Joint’ originated in North Scottsdale, Ariz., in 2011. The casual and friendly atmosphere welcomes burger lovers, families and avid sports fans. The scratch kitchen offers its award-winning burgers, hand-formed from fresh, never frozen, ground chuck, in a variety of mouthwatering half-pound burgers. The ever-rotating beer menu boasts a selection of more than 150 varieties. In 2023, Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers has been named “Best Burger” twice, by readers of Phoenix Magazine’s “Best of the Valley” and The Arizona Republic/azcentral’s “Best of the Desert.” It’s also earned a Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence; was named Best Daytime Drinking spot by Arizona Foothills Magazine; Best Juicy Lucy Burger by Phoenix Magazine; and even earned Editor’s Pick for Best Veggie Burger by Phoenix Magazine. Through its Cold Beers Cares initiative, it also contributes to community nonprofits in a variety of ways. Open seven days a week, Sunday-Thursday 11am-10pm; Friday-Saturday 11am-11pm. Hours may differ at Downtown Phoenix/Chase Field location. Happy hour is Monday-Friday 3pm-6pm. 16 Arizona locations. Visit ColdBeers.com. For the latest, follow Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers on Instagram and Facebook at ColdBeersAndCheeseburgersAZ and Twitter @CBSquaredAZ

About Home2First Foundation

Since its inception in 2020, Home2First has collected and distributed over 4,000 pieces of new and used baseball equipment. Their mission is to enable kids to build confidence, teamwork, and community through the great game of baseball. More than the gloves, bats, and cleats, our goal is to make a positive and long-lasting impact in their young lives.