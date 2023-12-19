Schedule Change: RIDOT to Begin Bristol to Providence Ferry Service on Thursday

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today announced that because of a mechanical issue with a crane being used to position a floating dock for passengers to embark and disembark at the ferry terminal at India Point Park in Providence, the first day of ferry service will now begin on Thursday, December 21.

RIDOT has contracted with SeaStreak, Rhode Island Fast Ferry and the Block Island Ferry to offer free ferry service to travelers who need to commute between the Bristol area and Providence. The service is offered as one more choice for people affected by the closure of the westbound side of the Washington Bridge. The ferry service will run seven days a week at half hour intervals from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

RIPTA shuttles will operate between Colt Start Park and the State Street Dock in Bristol and between India Point, Kennedy Plaza and Providence Station in Providence.

The schedule for the ferry is available on the Washington Bridge closure web page at www.ridot.net/WashingtonBridgeClosure.

RIDOT plans to offer the service for 98 days total between December 21, 2023 and March 29, 2024.