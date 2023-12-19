Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Bette Brown to the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District Board of Commissioners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Bette Brown to the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District Board of Commissioners.

Bette Brown

Brown, of Tavernier, is retired and previously served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer for Community Bank of Florida. A resident of Monroe County for over 40 years, she was previously appointed to the Citizens Property Insurance Corporation Board of Governors and is a member of the Upper Keys Rotary Club Board. Brown earned her bachelor’s degree from Stetson University.

###