Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Case Confirmed in Mahaska County

DES MOINES, Iowa (Dec. 19, 2023) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Mahaska County, Iowa.

The affected site is a backyard mixed species flock.

Commercial and backyard flock owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds. Sick birds or unusual deaths among birds should be immediately reported to state or federal officials. Biosecurity resources and best practices are available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship website. If producers suspect signs of HPAI in their flocks, they should contact their veterinarian immediately. Possible cases must also be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections in birds do not present a public health concern. It remains safe to eat poultry products. As a reminder, consumers should always utilize the proper handling and cooking of eggs and poultry products, including cooking to an internal temperature of 165˚F.

About HPAI

HPAI is a highly contagious viral disease affecting bird populations. HPAI can travel in wild birds without those birds appearing sick, but is often fatal to domestic bird populations, including chickens and turkeys. The virus can spread through the droppings or the nasal discharge of an infected bird, both of which can contaminate dust and soil.

Signs of HPAI may include:

• Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs

• Lethargy and/or lack of energy and appetite

• Decrease in egg production

• Soft, thin-shelled and/or misshapen eggs

• Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks

• Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs

• Difficulty breathing

• Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)

• Stumbling and/or falling down

• Diarrhea

For additional information on HPAI, please visit the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website.

Commercial and Backyard HPAI Detections in Iowa

Date County Flock Type 3/1/22 Pottawattamie Backyard Mixed Species 3/6/22 Buena Vista Commercial Turkey 3/10/22 Taylor Commercial Layer Chickens 3/17/22 Buena Vista Commercial Layer Chickens 3/20/22 Warren Backyard Mixed Species 3/23/22 Buena Vista Commercial Turkey 3/25/22 Franklin Commercial Pullet Chickens 3/28/22 Hamilton Commercial Turkey 3/28/22 Guthrie Commercial Layer Chickens 3/29/22 Buena Vista Commercial Turkey 3/31/22 Osceola Commercial Layer Chickens 3/31/22 Cherokee Commercial Turkey 4/2/22 Sac Commercial Turkey 4/2/22 Humboldt Commercial Breeding Chickens 4/4/22 Hamilton Commercial Turkey 4/5/22 Hardin Commercial Turkey 4/20/22 Bremer Commercial Turkey 4/22/22 Kossuth Backyard Mixed Species 5/2/22 Bremer Backyard Mixed Species 10/20/22 Dallas Backyard Mixed Species 10/31/22 Wright Commercial Layer Chickens 11/7/22 Louisa Backyard Mixed Species 11/7/22 Wright Commercial Layer Chickens 12/2/22 Buena Vista Commercial Turkey 12/6/22 Sac Commercial Turkey 12/6/22 Cherokee Commercial Turkey 12/9/22 Sac Commercial Turkey 12/11/22 Buena Vista Commercial Turkey 12/11/22 Cherokee Commercial Turkey 12/12/22 Ida Commercial Turkey 1/25/23 Buena Vista Commercial Turkey 3/14/23 Chickasaw Backyard Mixed Species 10/20/23 Buena Vista Commercial Turkey 10/23/23 Pocahontas Commercial Turkey 10/23/23 Guthrie Backyard Mixed Species 10/31/23 Buena Vista Commercial Turkey 11/3/23 Clay Game Bird Ducks and Backyard Mixed Species 11/3/23 Clay Game Bird Ducks 11/3/23 Clay Game Bird Ducks 11/3/23 Hamilton Commercial Breeding Chickens 11/7/23 Kossuth Game Bird Pheasants, Peafowl and Commercial Layer Chickens 11/10/23 Taylor Commercial Layer Chickens 11/10/23 Jones Backyard Mixed Species 11/11/23 Kossuth Game Bird Pheasants, Quail and Chukars 11/11/23 Cerro Gordo Backyard Mixed Species 11/15/23 Benton Backyard Mixed Species 11/23/23 Sioux Commercial Layer Chickens 11/29/23 Woodbury Backyard Mixed Species 11/29/23 Woodbury Backyard Mixed Species 12/6/23 Mills Backyard Mixed Species 12/19/23 Mahaska Backyard Mixed Species



