MSUA Announces Re-Election of J. Alberto Palacios, Founder and CEO of Globalsat Group, to 2024 Board of Directors

The 30-year old not-for-profit association, shares election results for the leaders that will represent millions of satellite solutions users worldwide.

I affirm my commitment to contribute to the organization's ongoing success, championing the advancement of satellite mobile solutions worldwide.”
— J. Alberto Palacios, Chairman & CEO, Globalsat Group

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mobile Satellite Users Association (MSUA), a renowned not-for-profit organization dedicated to championing the interests of satellite solution users in mobile communication, navigation, and safety, is pleased to announce the results of its recent board elections. J. Alberto Palacios, the esteemed Founder and CEO of Globalsat Group, has been re-elected to serve on the MSUA's 2024 Board of Directors.

J. Alberto Palacios has been an integral part of the MSUA Board since 2018, offering a wealth of entrepreneurial excellence and in-depth knowledge of emerging global markets. His continuous service underscores his commitment to advancing the mission of MSUA and his dedication to the satellite and space industries. As a seasoned leader, Palacios has consistently contributed valuable insights, leveraging his expertise in navigating the complexities of the ever-evolving satellite landscape.

As the leader of Globalsat Group, a prominent player in the satellite and space industries, J. Alberto Palacios has consistently demonstrated unparalleled expertise and commitment to advancing satellite mobile solutions. His re-election underscores the continued confidence and support of MSUA members in his ability to contribute to the organization's mission.

The MSUA's President, Lisa Dreher, expressed her congratulations to all the newly elected and re-elected board members, emphasizing their collective wealth of experience in the satellite and space sectors. Dreher highlighted the critical role the board will play in steering the organization towards further advocacy for the advancement of satellite mobile solutions.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our 2024 board members, both re-elected and newly elected. Their extensive expertise will undoubtedly guide the MSUA in fulfilling its mission to advance satellite mobile solutions globally. I want to express gratitude to our voting members for their thorough evaluation of the candidates, and I am excited to collaborate with this exceptional team in continuing MSUA's remarkable progress in 2024," remarked Lisa Dreher, President of MSUA.

The 2024 MSUA Board of Directors, representing a diverse range of satellite mobile users and solution providers, includes industry leaders such as Francis Auricchio (Mission Microwave Technologies), M. Brian Barnett (Solstar Space Company), Rebecca Cowen-Hirsch (Inmarsat), Ana Maria Edwards (Blue Sky Network), Erwan Emilian (IEC Telecom), Andrew Faiola (Individual MSUA Member), Doug Harvey (Galaxy Broadband Communications), Roger McGarrahan (Pathfinder Digital), Lilac Muller (Kymeta), Joel Schroeder (Intelsat), and, of course, J. Alberto Palacios (Globalsat Group).

J. Alberto Palacios expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him by MSUA members and affirmed his commitment to contributing to the organization's continued success in advocating for the advancement of satellite mobile solutions worldwide.

About

Globalsat Group is the industry-leading provider of mobile and fixed satellite services (MSS and FSS), delivering voice, data, M2M/IoT, software, and hardware across the Americas since 1999. The multinational organization offers satellite telecommunications solutions to thousands of clients through a flexible organizational structure, driven by extensive expertise in multiple vertical markets such as energy, government, defense, maritime, aviation, media, mining, banking, agriculture, NGOs, and tourism. Most of our clients utilize these services in mission-critical applications where life or infrastructure is at stake, in extreme conditions or exceptional circumstances when or where other means of communication cannot operate reliably or cannot operate at all. At Globalsat Group, we believe in putting people first, building trust, and maintaining a customer-centric approach. We are committed to providing innovative solutions that enable high performance and deliver value to our clients. Our values guide everything we do, from developing cutting-edge technology to providing exceptional customer service. We believe that by prioritizing people and building trust, we can create a strong and supportive community that fosters growth and success, and our customer-centric approach drives us to understand our clients' needs and offer them personalized solutions that meet their unique requirements. Innovation is at the heart of our business. We constantly strive to develop new technologies and services that enhance the user experience and improve their ability to operate in remote and challenging environments, where our commitment to high performance drives us to deliver reliable and cost-effective services that exceed our clients' expectations. Globalsat Group has received several industry awards, including the "Top Land Mobility Satcom Innovation Award" from the Mobile Satellite Users Association (MSUA). The company was named "Satellite Telecommunications Company of the Year in Latin America" in 2016, 2017, and 2020 by the renowned international consulting firm Frost & Sullivan. Through our subsidiary in Brazil, we have received the Great Place To Work distinction for five consecutive years, ranking among the top 150 companies in Brazil in 2022. At Globalsat, we are committed to leveraging satellite technology to address social and environmental challenges and promote sustainable development, as demonstrated by the recent MSUA Innovation in Satellite Mobility Award in the Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG), and Impact category. As an industry leader in satellite communication solutions, Globalsat Group continues to innovate and provide reliable and cost-effective services to businesses and governments worldwide.

MSUA Announces Re-Election of J. Alberto Palacios, Founder and CEO of Globalsat Group, to 2024 Board of Directors
