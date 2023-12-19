MSUA Announces Re-Election of J. Alberto Palacios, Founder and CEO of Globalsat Group, to 2024 Board of Directors

2024 MSUA Board of Directors

The 30-year old not-for-profit association, shares election results for the leaders that will represent millions of satellite solutions users worldwide.

I affirm my commitment to contribute to the organization's ongoing success, championing the advancement of satellite mobile solutions worldwide.” — J. Alberto Palacios, Chairman & CEO, Globalsat Group

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mobile Satellite Users Association (MSUA), a renowned not-for-profit organization dedicated to championing the interests of satellite solution users in mobile communication, navigation, and safety, is pleased to announce the results of its recent board elections. J. Alberto Palacios, the esteemed Founder and CEO of Globalsat Group, has been re-elected to serve on the MSUA's 2024 Board of Directors.

J. Alberto Palacios has been an integral part of the MSUA Board since 2018, offering a wealth of entrepreneurial excellence and in-depth knowledge of emerging global markets. His continuous service underscores his commitment to advancing the mission of MSUA and his dedication to the satellite and space industries. As a seasoned leader, Palacios has consistently contributed valuable insights, leveraging his expertise in navigating the complexities of the ever-evolving satellite landscape.

As the leader of Globalsat Group, a prominent player in the satellite and space industries, J. Alberto Palacios has consistently demonstrated unparalleled expertise and commitment to advancing satellite mobile solutions. His re-election underscores the continued confidence and support of MSUA members in his ability to contribute to the organization's mission.

The MSUA's President, Lisa Dreher, expressed her congratulations to all the newly elected and re-elected board members, emphasizing their collective wealth of experience in the satellite and space sectors. Dreher highlighted the critical role the board will play in steering the organization towards further advocacy for the advancement of satellite mobile solutions.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our 2024 board members, both re-elected and newly elected. Their extensive expertise will undoubtedly guide the MSUA in fulfilling its mission to advance satellite mobile solutions globally. I want to express gratitude to our voting members for their thorough evaluation of the candidates, and I am excited to collaborate with this exceptional team in continuing MSUA's remarkable progress in 2024," remarked Lisa Dreher, President of MSUA.

The 2024 MSUA Board of Directors, representing a diverse range of satellite mobile users and solution providers, includes industry leaders such as Francis Auricchio (Mission Microwave Technologies), M. Brian Barnett (Solstar Space Company), Rebecca Cowen-Hirsch (Inmarsat), Ana Maria Edwards (Blue Sky Network), Erwan Emilian (IEC Telecom), Andrew Faiola (Individual MSUA Member), Doug Harvey (Galaxy Broadband Communications), Roger McGarrahan (Pathfinder Digital), Lilac Muller (Kymeta), Joel Schroeder (Intelsat), and, of course, J. Alberto Palacios (Globalsat Group).

J. Alberto Palacios expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him by MSUA members and affirmed his commitment to contributing to the organization's continued success in advocating for the advancement of satellite mobile solutions worldwide.