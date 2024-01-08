MEJ Technology Set to Launch SPACUM: The Innovative Search Engine with Ad Revenue Sharing

SPACUM The Search Engine That Pays! Searching The Internet Has Never Been So Profitable. Where You CAN Have Your Cake And EAT It Too! International by Referral Members Only Affiliate Program

SPACUM The Search Engine That Pays! Searching The Internet Has Never Been So Profitable.” — Michael E. Jordan

FOLSON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 8th 2024, MEJ Technology will officially roll out SPACUM, the world’s first ad revenue-sharing search engine. In an era where online users are inundated with ads, SPACUM offers an interesting and rewarding twist to the search engine experience.

The AI-driven search engine offers users an opportunity to not only search the internet, but they can also earn a commission from their interactions. While SPACUM’s interface and features align with the 5 most popular search engines of the world (Google, Bing, Yahoo, Yandex, and DuckDuckGo), it also delivers a customizable and user-friendly search experience.

Unpacking SPACUM’s Revenue Sharing Model!

Built on the concept of sharing the wealth, SPACUM adopts a business model that pays out 66% of every dollar earned in monthly ad revenue to MEJ Technology LLC, the parent company of SPACUM. This revenue-sharing model extends the benefits to users who become SPACUM affiliate marketers, assisting in the growth of the user base.

In other words, by becoming a SPACUM affiliate marketer, users can earn referral commissions by promoting the search engine to others. The model is meant to incentivize users to click through relevant ads, contributing to the overall ad revenue shared with affiliates.

Through its revenue sharing model, MEJ Technology has high hopes that SPACUM will quickly surpass ambitious goals like exceeding 10 billion daily searches, engaging 5 billion unique monthly users, and ultimately becoming the go-to search engine for individuals worldwide who are engaged in business, research, study, or leisure.

The Sign-Up Process for Affiliates

The mechanics are straightforward: sign up for a SPACUM email account, set SPACUM as the default browser on all your devices, and receive a referral link. This qualifies users as SPACUM affiliate marketers, enabling them to earn .0011% of every $1.00 earned in advertising revenue for each person they refer.

The affiliate commission structure extends across six levels, providing a scalable earning potential for users and their referrals. With no limits on referrals and earning potential, SPACUM introduces a new paradigm where users actively contribute and benefit from the success of the search engine.

Under the leadership of CEO Michael E. Jordan, an innovator with a Ph.D. in Ethics and Human Behavior, SPACUM emphasizes transparency and ethical principles. The commitment to integrity extends to the affiliate marketing program, ensuring a fair and trustworthy environment for users.

A Fun Twist

Another interesting twist comes directly from the word ‘SPACUM’ itself. The name was meticulously chosen as a challenge to its users. MEJ Technology invites people to try to unscramble the letters (ACMPSU), which offer 68 different word combinations.

About MEJ Technology

MEJ Technology LLC, headquartered in Folsom, CA, is driven by a commitment to reshape industries through innovative, AI-driven solutions. Led by CEO Michael E. Jordan, MEJ Technology prioritizes integrity and transparency in all endeavors. In addition to ad-revenue sharing models like SPACUM, the company offers standalone SaaS services.

For more information about SPACUM and to explore the world’s first ad revenue-sharing search engine, visit the SPACUM website and social media channels.

