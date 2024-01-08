Michael E. Jordan Group Introduces Free Single User Version CRM for its Business Suite

Submit Release
Small businesses with 9 or fewer employees, non-profit, and faith-based organizations can enjoy the MEJ Group Business Suite CRM at no cost.

— Michael E. Jordan

FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael E. Jordan Group is set to launch a game-changing initiative with the introduction of the MEJ Group Business Suite. This self-hosted customer relationship management (CRM) software aims to empower small businesses through its free single-user version.

Set to launch on January 8th, 2024 MEJ Group Business Suite presents an all-in-one tool designed for managing clients, projects, leads, tasks, invoices, and payments. As a unique offering, businesses with 9 or fewer employees, non-profit and faith-based organizations are welcome to use MEJ Group Business Suite at no cost.

MEJ Group Business Suite Highlights
Facilitating remote work, MEJ Group Business Suite allows clients and team members to connect anywhere, regardless of their respective location.

In addition to the aforementioned tools, the business suite offers a help desk for customer support and self-service information, workflow automation for redundant tasks and processes, and dependency management to establish task relationships for a prescribed work sequence.

The suite reflects the ethos of Michael E. Jordan Group, guided by CEO Michael E. Jordan. With academic credentials in Ethics and Human Behavior, Jordan emphasizes the suite’s affordability, ease of use, and global applicability.

More about the CEO
Jordan holds a Bachelor of Theology and has experience in medical imaging, bringing a unique perspective to the technological landscape. Jordan is a self-proclaimed “man for the people” who dedicates his time to creating initiatives that are cost-efficient, offer routine use, and can be used internationally.

Empowering Business Growth From Year 1 to Year 7
MEJ Business Suite is designed to support businesses from inception through the crucial years. Recognizing the challenges faced by startups, the platform provides opportunities for efficient client management, project coordination, and financial tracking.

Unlike subscription-based models, the one-time payment structure ensures long-term access without recurring costs, making it an ideal choice for businesses seeking cost-effective solutions. This is especially valuable amid the looming recession we face today, where businesses are forced to begin trimming costs.

By offering a suite of features tailored to businesses at every stage, MEJ Group Business Suite becomes a valuable companion aimed at fostering sustained growth and success.

About Michael E. Jordan Group
Michael E. Jordan Group, under the leadership of Michael E. Jordan, offers standalone CRM tailored for single users. The company, headquartered in Folsom, CA, blends cutting-edge technology, customer service, and competitive pricing to foster subscriber loyalty.

For more details on MEJ Group Business Suite and its offerings, please visit its website or the platform’s social media pages!

Crowd Funded Cashback Community

