G2's Winter '24 Reports Show PartnerTap Is Leader In Partner Ecosystem Platform, Partner Management & Sales Intelligence

PartnerTap is the G2 Momentum Leader for Partner Ecosystem Platform, Partner Management & Sales Intelligence Categories

Customers say PartnerTap’s co-selling platform is the easiest way to generate pipeline and find new prospects, loved by users, and the fastest implementation

PartnerTap continues to drive pipeline creation and revenue impact for our customers,” said Emily Carrion, SVP Marketing at PartnerTap” — Emily Carrion, SVP Marketing at PartnerTap

SEATTLE, WA, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PartnerTap, the leading co-selling platform for enterprises, today announced it has been named the momentum leader in the Partner Ecosystem Platform, Partner Management and Sales Intelligence Categories of G2’s 2024 Winter Report. Across the board PartnerTap received 19 badges in total. Other notable call outs were Fastest Implementation Enterprise, Easiest to do Business With, and Users Love Us.

"We see G2 Reports as customer proof that we're successfully delivering real business impact and transforming the way companies go to market with partners," says Emily Carrion, SVP of Marketing. "We're extremely proud of this accomplishment and are committed to earning our customers' continued trust. We love seeing how PartnerTap continues to drive pipeline creation and revenue impact for our customers."

The G2 report scores are determined by the volume of positive reviews that the company receives, along with additional context from other reputable sources. PartnerTap customers regularly rave about the PartnerTap Sales Ecosystem platform. Some recent customer reviews include:

“Drive Top Line Revenue with PartnerTap”

“PartnerTap has reduced friction in our sales cycle by allowing our Reps to easily see where they can leverage connections/partners to advance the deals they are working everyday. Their team has made it easy to implement, onboard, and improve how we use the platform. Integration has worked flawlessly and we can select what data we share with our partners. Overall a great experience from customer support to our own end users.”

“Maximizing Partnership Potential through PartnerTap’s Impact on Channel Management”

“As a Regional Partner Manager, my experience with PartnerTap has been highly positive. Its intuitive interface and seamless integration into our existing systems significantly streamline the partner mapping process. The secure data sharing and collaboration capabilities of PartnerTap are outstanding, ensuring we always work with the latest information. The analytics and reporting tools are impressive, offering deep insights into partner performance and market trends, which is invaluable for strategy development. Moreover, PartnerTap's ecosystem mapping effectively identifies new opportunities and potential partnerships, leading to increased sales and stronger partner relationships.”

“Easiest way to generate pipeline and find new prospects”

“I've always looked to PartnerTap for a fresh place to find new opportunities and to help me generate pipeline. Having new people to connect with that can align with prospects in your territory makes looking for new pipeline less spray and pray and more strategic.

The Winter G2 Grid® reports are based on real user ratings and reveal which solutions have the most satisfied customers and largest market presence. To learn more and read current reviews from other active PartnerTap users, visit https://www.g2.com/products/partnertap/reviews.

About PartnerTap

PartnerTap is the leading co-selling platform for enterprises that sell with or through ISVs, resellers, distributors, TSDs, MSPs, alliances, systems integrators, and marketplace partners. The PartnerTap Partner Ecosystem Sales Platform gives companies an easy way to identify all the potential sales opportunities with each partner and empower sales teams to co-sell with partners securely. PartnerTap serves companies with thriving partner ecosystems, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lumen, ADP, SAP Concur, LastPass, Avant, and Softchoice. Partner teams invited to connect on PartnerTap may use the product for free with the partner(s) that invite them. Learn more at www.partnertap.com.