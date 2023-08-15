PartnerTap Appoints Jacci Robinson as Sales Director to Accelerate Co-Sell Across ISVs, Hyperscalers, Resellers and MSPs

Jacci Robinson, Director of Enterprise Ecosystem Sales

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PartnerTap, the leading enterprise co-sell platform provider, today announced the appointment of Jacci Robinson as Director of Enterprise Ecosystem Sales. A 15 year industry veteran, Robinson’s career spans SHI, Presidio and an ISV start up where she drove revenue and demand generation.

“Slower growth rates are inspiring revenue leaders to invest more aggressively in co-selling and co-expansion programs with their best partners,” said Cassandra Gholston, CEO and co-founder of PartnerTap. “I’m excited to add Jacci’s ecosystem sales expertise to our enterprise sales team as we expand into the partner and vendor ecosystems of the largest national resellers, distributors, MSPs, ISVs, and cloud hyperscalers.”

Jacci Robinson’s addition to the team is well timed as PartnerTap is experiencing explosive growth with inbound demand from the largest resellers, distributors, and vendors in the world.

“I joined PartnerTap because this co-sell technology and automation is exactly what I wish I’d had my entire career,” said Jacci Robinson, Director of Enterprise Ecosystem Sales at PartnerTap. “The best sales teams today are co-selling with partners to bring curated solutions to their prospects and customers. I’m excited to help them scale-up these co-selling motions and grow faster with PartnerTap’s enterprise co-sell platform.”

Robinson is an experienced enterprise sales leader with a strong track record of growing sales at SHI and Presidio. Her perspectives on changing market trends, new partner technologies, and sales methodologies are regularly sought out by industry analysts and experts at Forrester, Gartner, Bain, and McKenzie, and will help PartnerTap’s customers successfully scale up these new go-to-market motions.

PartnerTap is the leading cloud-based co-selling platform for enterprises that sell with or through ISVs, resellers, distributors, TSDs, MSPs, alliances, systems integrators, and marketplace partners. The PartnerTap Ecosystem Sales Platform gives companies an easy way to identify all the potential sales opportunities with each partner and empower sales teams to co-sell with partners securely. PartnerTap serves companies with thriving partner ecosystems, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lumen, ADP, SAP Concur, LastPass, Avant, and Softchoice. Partner teams invited to connect on PartnerTap may use the product for free with the partner(s) that invite them. Learn more at www.partnertap.com.