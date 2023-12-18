Submit Release
New transit routes: Ask us your questions!

A new printed version of the 2024 Transit Guide is arriving soon, with routes and schedules that go into effect on January 2. By the end of the week, copies should be available on all buses, at grocery stores, and the Lawrence Public Library.

If you have questions about the changes, Lawrence Transit staff will be available in person at the Lawrence Public Library lobby on these dates:

  • 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, December 19
  • 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 26

In January, Lawrence Transit staff will be available Downtown and at Central Station to answer questions. Review the system map, routes and schedules, and a summary of the changes on our Route Redesign project page.

Some things that are different this year include:

  • Interlining. Interlined routes reduce transfers and create more bi-directional service for a faster trip home. The same buses operate back and forth between two routes. Riders won’t need to get off the bus to transfer from one route to the other.
  • Sunday service. Starting in January, Lawrence Transit On Demand will also operate on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Schedule a ride between any two places in Lawrence by using the “Lawrence Transit On Demand” app.
  • Peak and off-peak frequencies. Based on community interest, Lawrence Transit is piloting Sunday service. To afford this change, transit trips in the middle of the day on fixed-route will be less frequent, and trips during the morning and afternoon commute times will be every half hour or better across all routes. Routes 1-12 will have a reduced schedule on Saturdays, with shaded areas of the schedule indicating which trips will operate.

To get help planning a trip on the bus or for more information, visit www.lawrencetransit.org or call (785) 864-4644. Find Lawrence Transit on Facebook: @LawrenceTransit and on Twitter: @TransitLawrence.

Contact: Adam Weigel, Lawrence Transit, (785) 832-3464

