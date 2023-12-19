Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Dimethyl fumarate Neuraxpharm, dimethyl fumarate, Date of authorisation: 13/05/2022, Revision: 4, Status: Withdrawn

Dimethyl fumarate Neuraxpharm can only be obtained with a prescription and treatment should be started under the supervision of a doctor experienced in treating MS.

Dimethyl fumarate Neuraxpharm is available as capsules to be taken by mouth with food. The dose is 120 mg twice a day for the first seven days, after which it is increased to 240 mg twice a day. The dose may be reduced temporarily in patients experiencing side effects of flushing and gastrointestinal (stomach and gut) problems.

For more information about using Dimethyl fumarate Neuraxpharm, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.