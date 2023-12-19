58 Communities Benefit from Community Grant Program

CANADA, December 19 - Released on December 19, 2023

The Community Initiatives Fund (CIF) has approved 150 grants totaling $2,495,454 through its latest grant application intake, that will benefit an estimated 90,000 participants and contribute to the wellbeing of 58 communities.

"By connecting individuals, families and communities with vital programming across the province, the Community Initiatives Fund enhances the quality of life for people in Saskatchewan," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Our government is proud to support the Community Initiatives Fund. These grants strengthen important community programs, and we look forward to continuing this important relationship."

With the support of CIF's Community Grant Program, Saskatchewan communities benefit by having access to local projects that encourage community wellbeing, inclusion, leadership and vitality. These projects provide opportunities for children and youth to gain the knowledge, skills and supports to develop positive mental health, self-esteem and healthy lifestyle behaviours, and ensure families have access to support and resources to create healthy and caring environments.

"The programs and initiatives funded by CIF have a profound impact on the wellbeing of communities across Saskatchewan," Community Initiatives Fund Executive Director Tracey Mann said. "We are continually amazed by the dedication and creativity of community leaders and organizations that work so tirelessly to enrich our province."

CIF is a Special Purpose Fund created though The Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan Corporation Act and managed by a government appointed Board of community volunteers.

A complete list of the grant recipients and their projects, as well as information about the Community Initiatives Fund can be found at www.cifsask.org.

