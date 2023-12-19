Submit Release
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk

CANADA, December 19 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk.

Prime Minister Trudeau congratulated Prime Minister Tusk on his appointment following Poland’s Parliamentary elections and the formation of a new governing coalition.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to working together to advance shared priorities and tackle global challenges. They condemned Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine and pledged to continue strengthening transatlantic security and stability.

The prime ministers also discussed means to bolster energy security in Poland and Europe, including through the use of nuclear technology.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Tusk agreed to remain in regular contact.

