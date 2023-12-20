Simona Dyankova, an Olympic Champion Holds Masterclass in Singapore

(The Diamonds’ leader, Simona Dyankova, with a Masterclass Participant) The Diamonds with the Participants from Singapore International Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup 2022

Returning to Singapore, Simona Dyankova will once again be spearheading her own Masterclass and debuting her performance of, “Queen LeoTerra”.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- December 20, 2023, marks the start of the Bianka Panova International Competition right here at OCBC Arena Hall 1. Bringing together competitors and talents from around the world to compete and celebrate in the festivities. Returning to Singapore, Simona Dyankova will once again be spearheading her own Masterclass and debuting her performance of, “Queen LeoTerra” bringing her Olympic expertise to a new generation of local talent.Hot off the heels from her most recent Olympic Gold Victory as part of, “The Diamonds” she has spent the better part of the year traveling to different key training grounds offering her knowledge and ability to willing students looking for opportunities to level up their game.Historically, the Diamonds ended Russia’s 21-year Olympic streak in the All-Around category during the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Despite winning the Gold Medal, this marked the finale of Simona’s Competitive Career as she is now primarily focused on teaching and establishing strong foundations in the new generation of athletes.Kiryakova, in an interview with The Straits Times, said that when they were younger it was really important for them to see the great “examples” for themselves, the exemplary gymnasts who went to competitions and won medals. And as such she believes it to be her primary role now to take on that position for many newer gymnasts and be as available to them as possible.For our Singaporean gymnasts here, Simona’s return to Singapore on the 20th of December marks another amazing opportunity to learn and interact with the best of the best in this sport. As Simona is now focused on teaching rather than competing she is excited with the opportunity to get one-on-one time with the growing Singaporean talent that we have here. Her return to Singapore marks a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all levels of Singaporean Athletes and Performers to experience Rhythmic Gymnastics in a new light.Annan, one of our Singaporean talents here at BPA Academy said, “I love that Simona takes her time out to interact with us on a very personal level, I never thought I would ever be so close to an Olympic Gold Medallist before!”About Bianka Panova Academy On 15 November 2023, Bianka Panova Academy celebrated its 8th year of providing all-day sport and motion art activities for youth ages 4 – 18 with a clear focus on strong rhythmic gymnastics foundations. With rhythmic gymnastics as its foundation, the Academy seeks to empower youths to unlock their potential and promote and uncover the power of Rhythmic Gymnastics as a source of alternative education. The Academy has since participated in 21 global competitions with stellar performances, including the Junior Asian Championships 2022, and the Jewish Olympics: Maccabiah Games 2022.

Bianka Panova International Cup 2023 - 20th to 22nd December 2023