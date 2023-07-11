Olympic Champion Stefani Kiryakova To Hold Rhythmic Gymnastics Masterclass in Singapore
Stefani Kiryakova, member of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Champions for group rhythmic gymnastics to lead a masterclass in Singapore.SINGAPORE, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At Bianka Panova Academy, home to 9-time world Champion Bianka Panova, Stefani Kiryakova, member of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Champions for group rhythmic gymnastics has arrived to lead a masterclass on 15th and 22nd of July, 2023 & an introductory camp program for aspiring gymnasts aged 4 years old and above on Sun, 23rd July.
Stefani, 22, is a Bulgarian rhythmic gymnast that has sixteen years of experience on her portfolio. In 2018, she and the other four members of her group became European and World Champions for Mixed Apparatus and 5 Hoops respectively.
In the same World Championship that year, they also won a bronze for group all-around, which gave them the ticket to join the famed 2020 Tokyo Olympics where Stefani and her group solidified their titles as The Diamond girls by winning Bulgaria’s first ever all-around Olympic gold medal since joining the rhythmic gymnastics Olympics in 1988. This feat officially broke Russia’s twenty-year Olympic gold-winning streak.
Journeying the world armed by their gold medals, Stefani is the fifth and last member of the Bulgarian quintet group who is coming to Singapore to impart her knowledge and experience to local gymnasts. Coming to Singapore for the first time at the inaugural SG International RG Cup 2022 which featured top ranked gymnasts from around the world. Now, they are coming back to inspire and continue to develop the gymnasts in the local scene.
Stefani’s Masterclass is designed for gymnasts competing in the Singapore National Levels Program & for gymnasts training for FIG Stages. Girls aged 4 years and above with varying levels of experience can join Stefani’s Camp Program to learn from and be inspired by her example while learning Rhythmic Gymnastics elements from an Olympic Champion.
Register here for all sessions, slots are limited: https://forms.gle/3H6TBpYWUK2fwbP6A
These sessions are hosted in collaboration with Bianka Panova Academy at 2 Bukit Merah Central, #02-03, Singapore 159835.
