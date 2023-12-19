Submit Release
Construction Prompts Traffic Shift on State Route 60 in Bradley County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Drivers traveling on SR 60 (Georgetown Road) in Bradley County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic. As part of the SR 60 widening project from north of I-75 to SR 306 (Eureka Road) in Bradley County, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will shift a portion of the existing SR 60 from Eveningside Drive to Candy’s Creek Cherokee Elementary School to new alignment to construct remaining portions of SR 60 beginning Wednesday afternoon, December 20, 2023.

The roadway will be two lanes through the traffic shift (one lane in each direction with an added center turn lane where necessary). The intersection of SR 60 at Cleveland Middle School will be modified but will maintain a dedicated turn lane into the school from both directions.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they navigate the traffic shift and subsequent section of SR 60, especially during school drop off and pickup times. Signage will be posted directing drivers through the shift.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for information regarding statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

