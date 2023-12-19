MAJOR AIRPORT CALLS IN MERIDIAN TO HELP STOP CAR THEFTS

Denver International Airport (DIA) DIA Parking Lot Exit Lanes

Through collaboration with law enforcement agencies and innovative security measures, we are taking proactive steps to minimize auto thefts and damages.” — Phil Washington, CEO Denver International Airport

DENVER, CO, US, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rash of cars thefts from Denver International Airport had authorities looking for new ways to secure the parking lots. Along with increased patrols and more cameras, Archer 1200 Barriers, provided by Meridian Rapid Defense Group, joined the battle and already the plan is showing positive results.

Car thieves were breaking into cars and trucks, driving them out of the exits, and ramming through the gate arms. Most thefts were happening in the nighttime hours. Meridian’s highly mobile Archer barriers are now being placed each night at most exit gates, therefore channeling the traffic through fewer secured exits.

In 2023, more than 940 vehicles were stolen. Airport officials said that’s a fraction of the more than seven million vehicles that park there. Still, after a significant revamp of security, DIA (Denver International Airport) is seeing the number of stolen cars and trucks slowing down.

Peter Whitford, Meridian CEO, said, “Because the Archer barrier is so easily wheeled into place, it was the ideal solution to secure the parking lot exits. If the area suddenly gets busy and more gates need to be opened, it’s a simple one-person job to wheel the Archer out of the way, taking barely a minute.”

The mobility and strength of the Archer 1200 Barrier have resulted in it being adopted in a host of different roles. It is the perfect fit for securing street parades and is widely used at many sporting events and concerts where sections of roadways need to be temporarily closed to traffic to create a safe, friendly environment for pedestrians.

“Our commitment to the safety and security of our passengers, staff and their belongings is unwavering,” said Phil Washington, CEO Denver International. “Our multifaceted strategy is a testament to our dedication to providing a safe environment within our parking lots. Through collaboration with law enforcement agencies and innovative security measures, we are taking proactive steps to minimize auto thefts and damages.”

As part of the increased security clampdown, 13 people were arrested and charged with stealing vehicles. Ford trucks were the stolen vehicle of choice.

"Someone should be able to leave a car at the airport, go on a trip, return, and not be worried that their car won't be in the parking lot when they get back," 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason said.

Meridian is continually crash testing its products. Those tests show that the Archer barrier can stop a fast-moving vehicle while designed to be non-lethal to the driver.

Expansion plans for DIA, which is the third busiest airport in the world by passenger numbers, are well underway. Along with the 40 Archer mobile barriers, Meridian also supplied an Archer Beam Gate, which will be used at the many new construction sites.

“The beam gate is the right product for that role,” said Mr. Whitford. “Considering the many, often remote areas they will be working at DIA, our beam gate, which doesn’t need any plug-in power to operate, provides the solution to control traffic.”

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com

