Charity Bazaar for Champion Angels

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Foreign Languages and English Preparatory School (FLEPS) will organize a charity bazaar event in aid of the Champion Angels Association. To be organized within the scope of social responsibility project, the event will take place on Wednesday, 20 December 2023 at 10:40 a.m. at EMU FLEPS front garden.

EMU students who came to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) from all around the world with the aim of getting training will sell traditional food in the event. The revenue of the event will be donated to the Champion Angels Association.

Delicious and traditional food sale event is to be held on “Charity Day”. Making a statement on the topic, EMU FLEPS Director Assist. Prof. Dr. Ramadan Eyyam invited people of Famagusta to the Champion Angels Charity Bazaar event.