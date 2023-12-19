Powerball Jackpot Increases to an Estimated $572 Million

$50,000 Powerball Ticket Purchased in Coldwater

JACKSON, MISS. – After no one hit the Powerball® jackpot last night, the jackpot for tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 20, has increased to an estimated $572 million, with an estimated cash value of $286.7 million.

One lucky player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball, winning $50,000. The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 5-8-19-34-39 with a Powerball of 26 and a Power Play number of 3. Had the player spent an additional $1 for the Power Play option, they could have tripled their initial win of $50,000 to $150,000.

The winning ticket was purchased from Coldwater Travel Center in Coldwater.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is up to an estimated $41 million, with an estimated cash value of $20.4 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $189,000.

Holiday Closure

The Mississippi Lottery office in Flowood will be closed Monday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Dec. 26, in observance of the holiday. Offices will reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 27. Additionally, the office will be closed Monday, Jan. 1, in observance of the holiday, reopening Tuesday, Jan. 2.

###