Governor Janet Mills announced that she is closing all State of Maine offices for the full day today, Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Previously, State offices were scheduled to open at 12:00 p.m. today.

“With significant damage from yesterday’s storm, including extensive power outages, road closures and flooding, I am closing State office buildings for the entirety of today,” said Governor Janet Mills. “My Administration remains in close contact with Maine’s county emergency management agencies and with our electric utilities. We are expecting a multi-day recovery effort at this point, and, for now, we continue to strongly encourage people, especially those in more heavily impacted areas, to stay off the roads to give crews the space they need to clear debris and restore power as quickly as possible.”