DNREC Announces New Superintendents at Three Delaware State Parks

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is pleased to announce three new superintendents at Delaware State Parks. Tyeast Amankwah is now the superintendent at Auburn Valley State Park, Diana Marsteller is the superintendent at Brandywine Creek State Park and Lindsey Goebel is the superintendent at Delaware Seashore State Park.

Tyeast Amankwah has been with the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation for 23 years, starting as an administrative specialist with Wilmington State Parks in 2000. In 2018, she was hired as the assistant park superintendent at Bellevue State Park. She has twice been called upon to lead the park as the acting park superintendent during staff transitions. Amankwah received advanced training through the State Park Supervisory Development Program, the Events Management and Revenue Development Schools at Oglebay, and Event Security Planning for Public Safety Professionals through the Delaware State Fire School. She also received several awards from the division, including Outstanding Motivator and two Outstanding Customer Service awards from the division.

Diana Marsteller comes to Delaware from the Maryland Park Service, where she most recently held the position of state park ranger lead for their training division. She previously worked at Elk Neck State Park and supported front-line operations at the Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area. She also has experience as a communications coordinator and in special projects for Johns Hopkins University, from which she also received a master’s degree in environmental science and policy. She holds numerous professional certifications in instructing trainings for emergency medical responders, wilderness and remote first aid, and CPR/AED instruction for professional rescuers.

Lindsey Goebel hails from Trap Pond State Park, where she was most recently the assistant superintendent. Her work with the division started as a seasonal naturalist at both Killens Pond and Trap Pond state parks. She previously worked in a civilian position with Denton Police Department in Maryland and held numerous positions in outdoor recreation, including as a camp specialist with the Maryland Park Service and kayaking guide for the Assateague Explorer. Goebel holds a bachelor’s degree recreation and park management from Frostburg State University and is a graduate of the prestigious National Association of State Park Directors Leadership School. She also received several awards from the division, including Outstanding Achiever, Outstanding Team, and the division’s prestigious Mohr Jennings Award.

Amankwah, Marsteller and Goebel are now responsible for all daily operations at their respective state parks, including supervision, scheduling and evaluation of staff; coordination of maintenance and visitor service programs; development and continuation of relationships with partners, adjacent landowners and community groups; and fiscal, programmatic and infrastructure planning.

Delaware State Parks welcome 8 million guests annually and have been selected as the best-managed state parks system in the nation on multiple occasions.

