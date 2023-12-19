PureEdge Lighting Receives Industry Recognition for Pure Smart and TruColor RGBTW

Illuminate with Pure Smart: Our smart architectural lighting solution enabled by WiZ PRO and featuring TruColor RGBTW

Pure Smart Receives Best Of Year Award from Design Journal; TruColor RGBTW Wins Product Innovation Award from Architectural SSL

At PureEdge Lighting, our constant pursuit is to address lighting challenges by pioneering distinctive, smart solutions” — Gregory Kay

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PureEdge Lighting receives industry accolades for its recently launched Pure Smart lighting collection and smart controls, and its proprietary TruColor RGBTW LED strip. Pure Smart received a Best Of Year 2023 award from Design Journal, an affiliate of the ADEX Awards which recognizes the best in architecture and design. TruColor RGBTW, PureEdge Lighting’s premier 5-channel LED strip, has received Architectural Product’s PIA award which showcases the industry’s latest and greatest advancements in the lighting industry.

Pure Smart encompasses hundreds of PureEdge Lighting architectural products available with WiZ Pro wireless controls, an assortment of TruColor RGBTW smart lamps, Tunable Filament smart lamps, and Pure Smart Wi-Fi-enabled wall controls. Pure Smart lighting offers easy-to-use, feature-rich, intuitive controls with the use of the WiZ Pro software suite. WiZ Pro and Pure Smart come together to form a comprehensive wireless controls solution with the WiZ app on your mobile device, the WiZ Pro Dashboard on your desktop, the Pure Smart wireless wall controls, and voice control through integration with all of the main virtual assistants. Pure Smart features TruColor RGBTW which offers 85,000 tunable white tones and 16+ million secondary and saturated colors to choose from and is optimized for use with the WiZ Pro wireless control ecosystem.

TruColor RGBTW is PureEdge Lighting’s proprietary 5-channel light engine that brings color tuning to an unprecedented level of color quality and consistency throughout its wide tunable spectrum (1500K-6500K). Consisting of RGB + Tunable White, TruColor technology combines RGB with warm white and cool white LED’s, allowing for the tunable white range to be within 0.0037 Duv of the black body curve with an average CRI above 94 and R9 above 90. TruColor RGBTW is pure, quality color that offers the benefits of tunable white adjusting with our circadian rhythm throughout the day, and a full spectrum of color to bring out emotion within a space.

"We feel incredibly privileged to have been awarded two distinctions this year for Pure Smart and TruColor RGBTW. At PureEdge Lighting, our constant pursuit is to address lighting challenges by pioneering distinctive, smart solutions. We believe that lighting promotes well-being whether it be through tunable white or pure color. Our commitment revolves around empowering designers with the necessary tools to craft and illuminate captivating and customized spaces” said Gregory Kay, Owner and CEO of PureEdge Lighting.



To learn more about Pure Smart architectural lighting and TruColor RGBTW, visit www.pureedgelighting.com.

About PureEdge Lighting

PureEdge Lighting, founded in Chicago by Gregory Kay in 2004, manufactures architectural, low-voltage LED lighting systems for indoor and outdoor spaces that empower you to not only design your space but also the fixtures you envision. Modern, innovative, and completely customizable, PureEdge Lighting creates architectural lighting solutions influenced by simplicity and elegance based on the principle that light affects human emotion. PureEdge also offers smart architectural lighting and controls with its Pure Smart product portfolio. PureEdge is known for class 2, low-voltage lighting systems that are easy to install. PureEdge has a strong presence in the hospitality, residential, healthcare, commercial, and retail sectors.