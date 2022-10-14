PureEdge Lighting Launches TruCurve

Curved Recessed Lighting Organic curved lines Curved Recessed Lighting for the Office

New Curved 5/8” Recessed Architectural Lighting Gives Designers A New Tool to Illuminate A Space With Any Shape and Any Color

TruCurve promotes innovation in how it is designed, installed into 5/8” drywall, and uses color to create emotion within the space.” — Gregory Kay

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PureEdge Lighting launches another new addition to the popular TruLine family of recessed 5/8” drywall lighting systems: TruCurve. Let the drywall be your canvas and create architectural lighting in any shape, and any color.

Our patent-pending TruCurve is a plaster-in 24VDC LED system that bends left to right allowing for curved, organic shapes to be designed on any flat ceiling or wall plane and recesses into 5/8” drywall with no joist modification required. PureEdge Lighting custom builds the specified curved design and ships it to the job site as a pre-formed kit that is easy to assemble. Our innovative and highly efficient system blends seamlessly into the drywall, becoming part of the architecture. The slim curved extrusions, LED strips, and lenses are ordered in 1' increments (up to 40' before re-feeding). The TruCurve channel can accommodate curves with radiuses ranging from 7 to 180 degrees. TruCurve is available in a broad range of standard color temperatures including two Warm Dim options, Tunable White, and PureEdge TruColorTM RGBTW which allows you to illuminate your space with 16+ million color options and 64,000 whites. PureEdge TruColorTM RGBTW is our proprietary LED strip design offering high-quality whites, ranging from 2000K to 6500K, and custom color mixing, presenting stunning pastels and saturated colors with 93+ CRI. PureEdge TruColorTM RGBTW delivers pure color within .004DUV of the black body curve which closely replicates the true colors of nature.

TruCurve is part of the PureSmart architectural lighting collection, launching in Q1 of 2023. The Pure Smart system offers easy-to-use, intuitive controls with the use of the WiZ Pro software suite including the WiZ Pro Setup App, the WiZ Pro Dashboard, and WiZ app giving designers access to a full palette of color tuning options.

“TruCurve is a new lighting system that I am very excited about. Not only does it give designers unique design options for their space, it also features infinite color options with our PureEdge TruColorTM RGBTW LED strip. TruCurve promotes innovation in how it is designed, installed into 5/8” drywall, and uses color to create emotion within the space. Designing with our family of recessed 5/8” lighting systems is truly limitless in terms of what can be achieved with beautiful, cutting-edge architectural lighting” said Gregory Kay, Owner, and CEO of PureEdge Lighting.

About PureEdge Lighting

PureEdge Lighting, founded in Chicago by Gregory Kay in 2004, manufactures architectural, low-voltage LED lighting systems for indoor and outdoor spaces that empower you to not only design your space, but also the fixtures you envision. Modern, innovative, and completely customizable, PureEdge Lighting creates architectural lighting solutions influenced by simplicity and elegance based on the principle that light affects human emotion. PureEdge is known for class 2 wiring, low-voltage lighting systems that are easy to install. PureEdge has a strong presence in hospitality, residential, healthcare, and retail.