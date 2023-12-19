Engineering and Foundry supplies and Inspire BDM Ltd

COLNE, LANCASHIRE, ENGLAND, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Lancashire Companies Forge a Digital Future: Engineering and Foundry Supplies Partners with Inspire BDM Ltd

In a move that signals a bold leap into the digital age, Engineering and Foundry Supplies, the trusted local provider of specialised company uniform, embroidery, laundry services, PPE, and professional signage, has joined forces with Colne's own digital marketing agency, Inspire BDM Ltd. This partnership is poised to transform EF Supplies’ digital persona, catapulting the brand into the limelight with a strategy that promises to blend traditional quality with cutting-edge digital marketing.

"Partnering with Inspire BDM Ltd is a pivotal step for us at Engineering and Foundry Supplies. It’s about taking our strong heritage in providing essential services and marrying it with the digital expertise of Inspire BDM. We are excited to see how this partnership will enhance our visibility and allow us to connect with our customers in new and dynamic ways," says Stephen Frost, Owner of Engineering and Foundry Supplies.

"At Inspire BDM Ltd, we're thrilled to collaborate with Engineering and Foundry Supplies. Our goal is to showcase their exceptional service range through innovative digital strategies. This partnership is a testament to the power of combining traditional business excellence with digital acumen," remarks Matthew Haworth, Director of Inspire BDM Ltd.

With a fresh website redesign, savvy social media campaigns, fine-tuned branding, and a dynamic PR approach, Inspire BDM Ltd is set to showcase Engineering and Foundry Supplies’ longstanding commitment to quality and customer service to a broader audience. The synergy of these two local powerhouses signals a new chapter for Engineering and Foundry Supplies, promising to amplify their voice in the digital domain.

