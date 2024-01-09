Fibergrate Composite Structures Announces Microban® International Partnership
Fibergrate: Building the World to Last®
Leading FRP grating products are now available with antimicrobial properties
We hope that including a leading antimicrobial solution like Microban® across a range of Fibergrate® FRP products will help our customers maintain their cleanliness standards more easily.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fibergrate Composite Structures, Inc. has announced the inclusion of Microban® antimicrobial technology on a variety of fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) products. This new feature is available in FGI-AM® molded products, including Fibergrate® Molded Grating, Fiberplate®, stair treads, and Safe-T-Stand® work platforms. The antimicrobial solution will also be incorporated into high touch surfaces such as guardrails, ladders, and handrail systems.
— Steve Ludwig, Vice President of Marketing and Product Development
Why Add Antimicrobial Technology to Fibergrate® FRP Resins?
Most FRP products, despite their apparently smooth finishes, have micropores on the surface that can allow bacteria and fungi to survive. This can lead to the development of odors, discoloration, and mildew. Microban® has been successfully proven to inhibit the growth of common microbes on the surface of composite products.
The benefits of incorporating this antimicrobial technology into Fibergrate’s products can include:
● Reducing the overall microbial load on surfaces
● Reducing lingering odors and the risk of staining
● Protecting against corrosion or degradation caused by microbes on the FRP material
● Partnering with the most recognized antimicrobial brand in the industry
Key Industries That Can Benefit From Fibergrate® with Microban®
Steve Ludwig, Fibergrate’s Vice President of Marketing and Product Development, shared his view on the impact for structural and safety engineers seeking to support workplace health and safety. “We work with many businesses in the food and beverage industry where keeping surfaces clean can be a challenge with so much organic material in the work environment. We hope that including a leading antimicrobial solution like Microban® across a range of Fibergrate® FRP products will help our customers maintain their cleanliness standards more easily. We’re also expecting to see adoption in the water/wastewater sector.”
Building the World to Last® With Protection That Lives On™
The combination of ongoing antimicrobial protection and durable products is a good match for challenging environments where frequent cleaning is non-negotiable. As with any flooring system, FRP gratings must always be maintained using proper sanitation and hygiene practices, even if they include antimicrobial technology. While Microban® can help to inhibit the growth of damaging bacteria on FRP products, it does not protect users or others against food-borne (or disease-causing) bacteria and is intended only for non-public health uses.
Fortunately, Fibergrate’s durable products are easily cleaned with a high-pressure washer and are resistant to chemical interactions with common cleaning and sanitizing agents. The integrated Microban® technology is expected to remain effective at reducing the bio-burden for the product’s lifetime. It will not wash off, leach out, or wear away. This makes it an ideal match for Fibergrate’s long-lasting FRP products.
Maria Diefenbach, North America Brand & Marketing Communications Manager at Microban International, explained: “World-class Microban antimicrobial technology helps to protect materials from microbial growth, preventing odors, staining, and degradation and ultimately contributing to the circular economy. As the leading antimicrobial brand in the industry, our collaboration with Fibergrate helps to drive home our corporate focus on sustainability through improving product durability and consumer brand recognition. We’re confident that the resulting products will benefit Fibergrate’s extensive customer base.”
About Fibergrate Composite Structures, Inc.
For over 50 years, Fibergrate Composite Structures, Inc. has been a worldwide leader in manufacturing and supplying durable fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) products and engineered solutions for a wide range of industrial, commercial, and recreational applications. Fibergrate is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with sales offices and service locations worldwide. The company has two manufacturing and fabrication facilities in Stephenville, Texas, Oshawa, Canada, and Querétaro, Mexico.
For more information about Fibergrate, please visit our website.
About Microban International
Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odor control, and sanitization / disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. The organization has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionized the industry. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
For more information, visit the Microban website.
Steve Ludwig
Fibergrate Composite Structures
+1 800-527-4043
steve.ludwig@fibergrate.com