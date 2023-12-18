City of Boston Winter Fitness Series returns

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), has announced the launch of the 2024 Boston Parks Winter Fitness Series. This program is sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and offers free virtual classes from January 7 through April 6.

Certified fitness instructors will offer a range of winter classes, including Afrobeats Dance, Cardio Kickboxing, Chair Yoga, Dance Fit, Strength and Balance, Strength and Conditioning, Yoga, and Zumba. Class descriptions, dates, and times have been posted on the winter fitness website: boston.gov/fitness.

The program is designed to cater to the different interests of residents, with classes that are accessible and age-friendly, as well as classes for people who are new to group fitness. Regardless of fitness level, everyone is welcome to join. By encouraging physical activity across the city, BPHC and the Parks Department aim to reduce the barriers to active living and ensure that Bostonians have plenty of opportunities to stay active throughout the year.

Participants can follow @healthyboston and @bostonparksdept on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter or call (617) 961-3047 for cancellations and class updates. Additionally, to stay up to date with seasonal fitness offerings as well as news, park improvements, and events, sign up for the Parks email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails.