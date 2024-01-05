servicePath Recognized as a Visionary for 2ⁿᵈ consecutive year in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPQ Applications

About

servicePath CPQ+ is the most trusted Revenue Lifecycle Management platform for enterprise technology companies. Powering billions of dollars in annual revenue for global leaders such as ATOS, DELL, DXC Technology, Ensono, Daisy, and Park Place Technologies, servicePath de-risks complex deal structures. We do this through advanced governance and analytics to maximize revenue yield and reduce proposal cycle-time by as much as 90%. The no-code/low-code administration accelerates time-to-market for new products and economic models with maximum operational efficiency. servicePath CPQ+ seamlessly integrates with major CRM platforms including Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics and HubSpot.

