Marat Khusnullin and Kohir Rasulzoda hold meeting on economic cooperation between Russia and Tajikistan

A meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tajikistan was held in Moscow, at the International RUSSIA EXPO Forum and Exhibition, and included Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Marat Khusnullin and Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda.

At the beginning of the meeting, Marat Khusnullin noted that the dynamics of bilateral contacts between Russia and Tajikistan continues to gain momentum at all levels.

“Today, our relations with the Republic of Tajikistan have reached a new, closer stage of cooperation. Even in conditions of geopolitical turbulence, Russian-Tajikistani relations of strategic partnership and alliance are progressing. This is primarily facilitated by support at the highest level: the President of Russia and the Prime Minister are very thoroughly involved in issues of bilateral interaction with our partners from Tajikistan; and on the Tajikistani side, Emomali Rakhmon personally pays great attention to our cooperation. The close cooperation of our teams, including this year, has led to the fact that we have moved forward on many long-standing issues and identified many new and promising issues that are certainly important for the development of both our states,” Marat Khusnullin noted.

The deputy prime minister noted that in the upcoming year, 2024, they plan to focus on such areas of cooperation as tourism and the development of transport corridors. In addition, according to Marat Khusnullin, it is necessary to make every effort to further increase trade and expand interaction across the range of cooperation.

“During the meeting, we had a constructive discussion of an entire range of important areas, outlined further cooperation at the intergovernmental commission for next year and reached an understanding on certain issues in need of immediate attention. Tajikistan is interested in promoting bilateral strategic cooperation in all possible areas and is ready to continue to make the necessary effort to develop comprehensive cooperation,” Kohir Rasulzoda noted.

A number of agreements were signed during the meeting, including a protocol for joint activity within the Russia-Tajikistan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, the parties signed a programme of economic cooperation between the governments of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tajikistan for 2024-2027. The document defines the priorities and areas of joint activities aimed at mutual development, increasing the well-being of the people, and further increasing trade and the volume of business cooperation.

Intergovernmental agreements were signed on the construction and operation of an education centre for talented children in Dushanbe, as well as on the Vladimir Mayakovsky Drama Theatre.