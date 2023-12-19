Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Clopidogrel Taw Pharma (previously Clopidogrel Mylan), clopidogrel, Date of authorisation: 21/09/2009, Revision: 21, Status: Authorised

Clopidogrel Taw Pharma is available as tablets. The standard dose is 75 mg once a day.

In acute coronary syndrome, treatment generally starts with a loading dose of 300 mg. This is then followed by the standard 75 mg dose once a day for between 4 weeks and up to 12 months.

Clopidogrel Taw Pharma can only be obtained with a prescription.

For more information about using Clopidogrel Taw Pharma, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.

