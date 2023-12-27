Danny DeGennaro Foundation DDF Jam releases new video / recording “I Found Someone” available on all streaming platforms

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Danny DeGennaro Foundation DDF Jam has just released their latest offering, a new video recording of the song “I Found Someone”. This highly anticipated release is now available on all major streaming platforms, showcasing the incredible talent of a group of musicians dedicated to preserving the legacy of the late Danny DeGennaro.

“I Found Someone” was carefully curated from the extensive catalogue of songs created by Danny DeGennaro and John Austin Mulhern who are historic songwriters. The song captures the essence of DeGennaro’s musical style and showcases his exceptional songwriting abilities. With its heartfelt lyrics and captivating melody, “I Found Someone” is a testament to the enduring impact of DeGennaro’s music.

The production of the video recording was entrusted to seasoned producers Mike Ian and Edgardo Cintron, who have worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry. Their expertise and attention to detail have brought “I Found Someone” to life, capturing the essence of DeGennaro’s vision and showcasing the talents of the Inca Band & FM Band musicians.

Featured on this offering are Kyle Maack (Lead singer) John Timberi (Keyboard) Mike Ian and Roosevelt Walker Jr ( guitars) Edgardo Cintron / AJ Adrian / Hector Rio's ( Percaussion) Dennis James (Drums) Bobby Robert Cabanas ( Bass) Gab Howarth/ Victoria Iannelli / Rayana Jean ( background vocals)

Edgardo Cintron All-star band is project put together by band leader Edgardo Cintron who has a vision to tour world wide with this ensemble. They are certainly on their way with an album due out in 2024.

The Danny DeGennaro Foundation DDF Jam is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the musical legacy of Danny DeGennaro and supporting aspiring musicians. The release of “I Found Someone” is a testament to their commitment to keeping DeGennaro’s music alive and introducing it to new audiences. Fans and music lovers can now enjoy this latest offering from the DDF Jam on all major streaming platforms. Don’t miss out on this incredible release and experience the magic of Danny DeGennaro’s music.

Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation was born out of a love for Danny "RIO" DeGennaro and the music he created over his lifetime. Family and friends decided to have world renowned artist Nilda Comas from Italy create a life size sculpture of Danny (in bronze) sitting on large rock playing his guitar. The sculpture is placed on Bucks County Community College Newtown Campus between the music and arts buildings. The foundation went on to create endowment scholarships that are now equal to 25 plus scholarships for art and music. The Danny DeGennaro Foundation also has a vast network of seasoned professions and recording studios. The pros actually mentor the students recording and releasing music. The yearly "Creative Inspiration" Concert held in the Zlock Performing Arts Center gives the aspiring artist a place to perform. Our mantra is Record Release and Promote.

