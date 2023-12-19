ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE SOLICITATION # 19KG1024Q0007

The U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic has a requirement for a firm to supply and deliver 20,000 liters of summer type Euro-5 diesel fuel.

All firms that respond to the solicitation must be technically qualified and financially responsible to perform the work. At a minimum, each offeror must meet the requirements stated in the Section 1 of the RFQ#19KG1024Q0007 attached to this advertisement.