Bangladesh Government and ILO partner to support returning migrant workers’ re-integration into the labour force

The Government of Bangladesh, through the Economic Relations Division (ERD) in the Ministry of Finance today signed an agreement with ILO for a project that will enhance policies, capacities, and systems for inclusive and sustainable reintegration of migrant workers. The project is supported by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC)
