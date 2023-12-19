Submit Release
A Christmas Amazon Miracle: The Untold Love Story Hits #1 in the African-American Christian Fiction Category

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Untold Love Story, a captivating romantic suspense novella, has achieved the remarkable feat of reaching the #1 spot in the African-American Christian Fiction category for two consecutive days. What makes this achievement even more astonishing is that the book, authored by Sharon C. Jenkins and Philip Balonwu, is an underdog with only four reviews and marks their first foray into the world of fiction.

The Untold Love Story takes readers on a thrilling journey through the enchanting realm of the Dala Dynasty, a North African kingdom ruled by a benevolent yet controlling king. The story revolves around the king's dilemma of having to leave his beloved kingdom to a female heir, raising questions of power, love, and destiny.

Sharon C. Jenkins, one of the co-authors, expressed her astonishment at the book's success, saying, "I was checking the stats on our new release, The Lost Queen, and decided to take a look at its companion book, The Untold Love Story. To my surprise, it had claimed the top spot in the Black and African American Christian Fiction category, as well as the fourth position in the Women's Christian Fiction category. It completely blew my mind."

This unexpected triumph is not uncommon during the Christmas season, a time renowned for its supernatural phenomenon. Jenkins further emphasized, "Christmas is a great time for miracles."
For media inquiries or more information about this Christmas Amazon miracle, please contact Brianna at va@mcwritingservices.com.

Brianna Sanchez
TMCWS Media
+1 281-624-9111
email us here

