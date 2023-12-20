Habberstad Continues To Expand Under Third Generation Leadership

Pictured after the purchase of the longtime Huntington business are previous co-owners Steve Jenkins on the far left and Bill Grube on the far right with Habberstad Powersports owner Andrew Habberstad in the center. Look for this new sign on Jericho Turnpike, Habberstad Powersports The new Habberstad Powersports interior showroom

When you come to a Habberstad store, there is a high chance you will see a Habberstad family member on the premises. This is a key differentiator that large groups can not emulate.” — Andrew Habberstad

SOUTH HUNTINGTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1971, Habberstad BMW has been serving the Long Island community and growing ever since. With BMW dealerships in Huntington and Bay Shore, a MINI dealership, and the recently added MOKE and Bintelli brand electric street legal vehicles, Habberstad has continued to deliver performance to the people of Long Island.

Habberstad has been moving ahead and now is taking on whole new roads of power by introducing HABBERSTAD POWERSPORTS. On December 7th, third generation family member Andrew Habberstad finalized the purchase of a longtime Huntington business, Jetsport, a factory authorized dealer of Sea-Doo, Polaris, Kawasaki, and Suzuki powersport vehicles. As company president, Andrew states, “Our objective is to grow our business both within the automotive space as well as outside of it. Jetsport presented us with an opportunity to diversify our holdings, while allowing us to draw on our automotive experience in managing dealerships.”

Helping to spearhead this venture is General Manager, Yvette Oriakhi. This seasoned professional brings not only a lifetime of world travel and education, but her experience as the east coast regional manager for Tesla. States Oriakhi, “We strive to become the premier one-stop destination on Long Island that sells and services recreational off-road and watercraft products in an upscale, interactive and innovative environment as a lifestyle.” She is excited to invite the community to explore the first place a power enthusiast on Long Island must know.

HABBERSTAD POWERSPORTS will continue to offer Long Island a variety of Polaris ATVs, Suzuki off road machines, as well as Kawasaki Jet-Ski and Sea-Doo watercraft. They will also carry all the accessories and OEM parts available, from helmets and riding gloves, to trailers and carburetors. Backing up this fine array will be fully trained and certified service technicians.

Such a bold move by such an old and familiar dealer of high end luxury BMWs may take many customers by surprise, but the team at HABBERSTAD sees this as merely an evolution.

Andrew explains, ”Tradition means a lot to me. My grandfather started selling dune-buggies out of the back of his paint shop in Northport Village in the 1960’s. He eventually stumbled upon an article in a local newspaper listing a BMW dealership for sale, and the rest, as they say, is history. Given our humble beginnings, I want to expand on the familial fabric that created this company. In an age of consolidation, primarily driven by publicly-traded retailers and large private corporations, it’s an honor to be part of a family-owned and operated group continuing to carve out market share. When you come to a Habberstad store, there is a high chance you will see a Habberstad family member on the premises. This is a key differentiator that large groups can not emulate."

Stop in today to see the selection and meet your new power performance team at HABBERSTAD POWERSPORTS located at 390 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station, or visit us online at HabberstadPowersports.com.