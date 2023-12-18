Submit Release
Eagle Pass CBP officers seize hard narcotics worth over $990K

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry seized hard narcotics that totaled over $990,000 in street value in a single enforcement action.

“Securing the passenger environment is a critical mission for CBP and this significant fentanyl seizure underscores the need for our officers to stay ever-vigilant and aware of the narcotics threat while facilitating lawful travel,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

Packages containing 40.74 pounds of fentanyl, 2.46 pounds of heroin seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

On December 16th, CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass International Bridge II encountered a 2013 Chrysler 200 making entry from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for further examination. Following non-intrusive inspection system and K-9 inspections, CBP officers discovered 54 packages concealed within the driver and passenger side rocker panels. 53 packages contained 40.74 pounds of alleged fentanyl and one package containing 2.46 pounds of alleged heroin.  

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $993,203.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP officers. Homeland Security Investigations special agents have initiated a criminal investigation.

