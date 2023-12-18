Submit Release
Burgum directs flags at half-staff Tuesday in memory of retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Tuesday, Dec. 19, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, as a mark of respect for the memory and longstanding service of Sandra Day O’Connor, retired Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, on the day of her interment. 

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued today by President Joe Biden. 

