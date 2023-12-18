NBAA Welcomes Florian Guillermet’s Appointment to Lead EASA

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Washington, DC, Dec. 18, 2023 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) congratulates Florian Guillermet as the future executive director of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), marking a significant development in European aviation leadership.

The decision by the EASA Management Board underscores the importance of Guillermet’s more than two decades of experience and strategic vision in the aviation industry.

Currently serving as the director at DSNA, the French Air Navigation Services Provider, Guillermet has a commendable track record as a leader that values stakeholder collaboration, including his role as the executive director at SESAR Joint Undertaking from 2014-2021.

“We congratulate Florian Guillermet on this well-deserved appointment and look forward to witnessing the positive impact of his leadership on the future of European aviation,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “His selection reflects the board’s confidence in his ability to guide EASA through challenges and contribute to the safe growth of the European aviation community.”

NBAA also appreciates and recognizes the interim leadership of Luc Tytgat, who assumed the role of acting executive director earlier this year, providing a steady hand and important contributions to EASA during the transition period between permanent directors. Tytgat, who succeeded Patrick Ky, played a crucial role in enhancing safety, as well as the important continuation of research and innovation initiatives at EASA.

The next steps in this transition include Guillermet’s presentation to the European Parliament’s Committee on Transport and Tourism on Jan. 22, with a formal appointment to the role expected on Feb. 15.

